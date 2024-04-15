Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.