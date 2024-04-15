DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

PNOV opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

