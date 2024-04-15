Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $42.81 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.92% of Power Integrations worth $42,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.2 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

