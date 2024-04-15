The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $114.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

