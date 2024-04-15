The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,765 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $20,882,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $155.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

