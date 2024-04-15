DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $40.52 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.