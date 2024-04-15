FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.11 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $501.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.76.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.