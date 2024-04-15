Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $518,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

