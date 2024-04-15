Beldex Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $254.26 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.51 or 0.04897674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00020360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,126,753 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,746,753 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

