Grin Price Tops $0.0506 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $215,255.44 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,184.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.39 or 0.00816493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00122435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00189877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108295 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.