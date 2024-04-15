Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEO opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

