Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

