Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 51,637 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,422,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $287,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,312,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX opened at $100.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

