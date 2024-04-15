Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Boral’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Boral Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.49.
About Boral
