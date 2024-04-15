Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 28.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,464,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,921,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,647.0 days.
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.
