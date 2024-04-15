Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declares Dividend of $0.84

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8351 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $18.90 on Monday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.