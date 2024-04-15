Holmen AB (publ) (HLMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 8th

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HLMNY stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Holmen AB has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers.

