The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.53.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $169.37 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.