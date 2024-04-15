The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $169.37 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

