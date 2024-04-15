Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

FTS opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,107,000 after buying an additional 142,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,016,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,410,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

