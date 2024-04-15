Scotiabank Increases CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $29.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

