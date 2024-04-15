Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $344.71

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.57.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RACE opened at $410.40 on Monday. Ferrari has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $442.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day moving average of $363.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

