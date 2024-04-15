Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

