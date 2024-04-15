Robert W. Baird Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $25.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $822.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

