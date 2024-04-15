Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

GATO stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $677.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

