Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

