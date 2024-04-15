Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

