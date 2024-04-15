American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

