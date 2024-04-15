Evercore ISI Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $281.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $281.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.58.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $245.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,977,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

