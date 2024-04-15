ATI (NYSE:ATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ATI will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 839.0% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after buying an additional 1,957,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ATI by 1,393.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $49,299,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

