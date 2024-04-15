Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,445,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

