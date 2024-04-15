Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORL opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

