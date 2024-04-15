Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Donegal Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

DGICA stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a P/E ratio of 95.14 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

