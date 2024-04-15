Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
DGICA stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a P/E ratio of 95.14 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
