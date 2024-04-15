JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.