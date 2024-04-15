Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Magna International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

