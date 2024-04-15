Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $238.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

PGR opened at $203.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in Progressive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

