KeyCorp Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $640.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

PH stock opened at $550.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.77 and a 200-day moving average of $468.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

