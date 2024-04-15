BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CAO Sells $205,740.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $92.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

