Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after buying an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

