Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,911,000 after buying an additional 347,812 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 238.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.39%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

