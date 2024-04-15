Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

HOOD stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $878,714.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

