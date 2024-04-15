Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.