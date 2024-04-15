Mizuho Trims Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price to $4.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

