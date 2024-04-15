Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 86,475 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 22 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$75.90.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.98 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

