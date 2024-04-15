Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,042,642.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,042,642.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,989 shares of company stock worth $42,696,367. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

