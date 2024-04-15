Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $468,919.84 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $468,919.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,804,455.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $386,580.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN opened at $22.94 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citi Trends by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,635 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

