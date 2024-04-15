CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

