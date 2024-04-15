STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Mizuho

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,633,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 503,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after purchasing an additional 492,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

