Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

