Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $113.32 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

