Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.81.
Atlassian Trading Down 3.8 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,584,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,584,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,296,500. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
